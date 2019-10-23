Charles McArdle, Councilman, Town of Southampton 

Charles McArdle

Conservative

McArdle, 56, is running on the Conservative, Republican and Working Families party lines. McArdle is a retired Southampton Town police detective. He was previously the Southampton Police Benevolent Association president for three consecutive terms.

ISSUES:

Overcrowded housing and code enforcement issues are concerning to McArdle, who said he wants to focus on stronger enforcement to bring property owners who violate the code into compliance.

McArdle said water quality was also an issue that he wanted to focus on, particularly making sure that septic systems around Southampton are upgraded.

McArdle said he also wanted to explore more options such as solar energy and geothermal heating and air conditioning as a way to help improve both water quality and climate control.