Charles McArdle, Councilman, Town of Southampton 

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Charles McArdle

Conservative

McArdle, 56, is running on the Conservative, Republican and Working Families party lines. McArdle is a retired Southampton Town police detective. He was previously the Southampton Police Benevolent Association president for three consecutive terms.

ISSUES:

  • Overcrowded housing and code enforcement issues are concerning to McArdle, who said he wants to focus on stronger enforcement to bring property owners who violate the code into compliance.
  • McArdle said water quality was also an issue that he wanted to focus on, particularly making sure that septic systems around Southampton are upgraded.
  • McArdle said he also wanted to explore more options such as solar energy and geothermal heating and air conditioning as a way to help improve both water quality and climate control.

