Town of Huntington, Town ClerkAndrew P. Raia

Town of Huntington, Town Clerk

Andrew P. Raia

Republican

Raia, 51, of East Northport, also is running on the Conservative, Working Families, Libertarian and Independence party lines This is his first run for a town office. He has served 17 years in the State Assembly.

ISSUES

Raia said he wants to see updated technology used more effectivly in the office to allow for issuing permits and licenses such as for hunting and shellfishing.

He said he would like to see the office serve as a clearinghouse of sorts for all Freedom of Information Requests to make it easier and more transparent for residents to get information.

He would like to see the staffing levels return to previous levels after years of cuts to allow for a better experience for residents.