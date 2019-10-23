Town of Huntington, Town ClerkSimon S. Saks
Simon S. Saks
Democratic
Saks, 51, of Huntington Station is seeking his first term in office. He works for the Suffolk County Water Authority.
ISSUES
- If elected he would like to use technology to allow for online payments of certain licenses and other paperwork where permitted.
- He said he would like to connect people to Town Hall by providing efficient and user friendly customer service.
- He said he will work to make sure the office will operate in a transparent, inclusive and accessible manner.
Comments
