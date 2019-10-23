TODAY'S PAPER
Jonathan Gunther, Nassau County 15th Legislative District

By Thomas Maier
Jonathan Gunther

Libertarian 

Gunther, 30, of Levittown,  is running on the Libertarian party line in his first bid for public office. He is working towards an associate degree at Nassau Community College and works as a FedEx operations administrator.

ISSUES

  • Wants to improve county infrastructure and privatize roads, granting naming rights for specific streets to companies who agree on upkeep as a way of reducing taxes. He says local libraries and parks can also be privatized, funded with voluntary solutions, and that the current county tax assessment system needs to be replaced.
  • Opposes red-light cameras as dangerous, saying the fines for these violations are “money grabbers” for the county. t
  • Favors legalization of all drugs, though he says he’s never used them. Gunther opposes Nassau’s recent opt-out of decriminalization of marijuana.
