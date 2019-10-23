TODAY'S PAPER
Anthony A. Piccirillo, Suffolk County, 8th Legislative District

By Bart Jones
Anthony A. Piccirillo

Republican

Piccirillo, 36, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Libertarian and Independence party lines. He is seeking to unseat the incumbent for a two-year term.

ISSUES:

He said a top issue is high taxes and the cost of living in Suffolk County.

Another priority is overdevelopment of the suburbs in Suffolk County

He said if elected he will seek to fix a “broken and corrupt campaign finance system.”

