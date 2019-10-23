TODAY'S PAPER
James S. Gentile, Council Member, Town of Brookhaven, 6th District

By Carl MacGowan carl.macgowan@newsday.com @CarlMacGowan
DEMOCRATIC

Gentile, 55, of Mastic Beach, is running on the Democratic line. Gentile, a lawyer in private practice, is seeking a four-year term.

iSSUES:

Gentile said the town's infrastructure, such as street lights, stop signs, sewers and traffic control devices, should be improved. He said the town should spend "smarter" on those improvements.

He said the town imposes too many fees on residents for home improvements and modifications.  He said permits often require residents to hire professional facilitators to complete them properly. Paperwork should be simple enough for residents to do it themselves, he said.

He said the closure of the town landfill, expected in 2024, will be a “nightmare” because post-closure costs are expected to be in the millions of dollars over the next 30 years. 

Carl MacGowan is a Long Island native who covers Brookhaven Town after having previously covered Smithtown, Suffolk County courts and numerous spot news and feature stories over his 20-plus year career at Newsday.

