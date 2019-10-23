Craig A. Catalanotto, Southampton Town Council
Democratic
Catalanotto, 50, is running on the Democrat Party line. Catalanotto is a member of Southampton’s Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board and the Speonk-Remsenburg Civic Association.
ISSUES:
- Catalanotto said he wants to expand new business industries in Southampton by looking into possible business incentives for them and reducing or eliminating application fees for such businesses.
- On water quality issues, Catalanotto said he wanted to “make sure we’re doing everything possible to protect our ground and surface waters.”
- Catalanotto said he wants to look into ways to find affordable housing models, which he said would be key to retaining more people in Southampton.
