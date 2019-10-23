TODAY'S PAPER
58° Good Evening
SEARCH
58° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Craig A. Catalanotto,  Southampton Town Council

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Council Member, Town of Southampton: Craig A. Catalanotto

Democratic

Catalanotto, 50, is running on the Democrat Party line. Catalanotto is a member of Southampton’s Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board and the Speonk-Remsenburg Civic Association.

ISSUES:

  • Catalanotto said he wants to expand new business industries in Southampton by looking into possible business incentives for them and reducing or eliminating application fees for such businesses.
  • On water quality issues,  Catalanotto said he wanted to “make sure we’re doing everything possible to protect our ground and surface waters.”
  • Catalanotto said he wants to look into ways to find affordable housing models, which he said would be key to retaining more people in Southampton. 

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) speaks Trotta to candidates: Return PBA PAC money
Surveillance cameras, like these at Depot Road and State grant finances 19 new surveillance cameras
Bishop John McGann celebrates Easter Mass at St. Lawsuits allege sexual abuse by late LI bishop
The LIRR's positive train control system is installed Engineer: 'Fair' chance of hitting LIRR positive train control deadline
Hofstra University is investigating alleged misconduct by one Hofstra suspends fraternity over 'misconduct' allegations
Family of George Carroll, whose bones were found Man found in Lake Grove basement to be laid to rest Friday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search