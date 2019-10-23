Council Member, Town of Southampton: John V. Bouvier

Democratic

Bouvier, 64, is running on the Democratic and Independence party lines. Bouvier is seeking his second four-year term. Bouvier also currently sits on the Peconic Estuary Program Management Committee and the Suffolk County Super Storm Sandy Review Task Force.

ISSUES:

Bouvier said water quality issues are important and during his term, the town established a rebate program that enabled residents to replace outdated septic systems with new Innovative and Alternative (I/A) septic systems.

Bouvier said he is also sponsoring legislation for community choice aggregation, an energy plan that would offer residents lower costs-per-kilowatt-hour and the ability to choose their sources of electricity.



Bouvier said he wants to focus on water quality and energy issues if re-elected, as well as focusing on infrastructure projects such as replacing aging cesspools across town.