Long IslandPolitics

John V. Bouvier, Southampton Councilman

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Council Member, Town of Southampton: John V. Bouvier

Democratic

Bouvier, 64, is running on the Democratic and Independence party lines. Bouvier is seeking his second four-year term. Bouvier also currently sits on the Peconic Estuary Program Management Committee and the Suffolk County Super Storm Sandy Review Task Force.

ISSUES:

  • Bouvier said water quality issues are important and during his term, the town established a rebate program that enabled residents to replace outdated septic systems with new Innovative and Alternative (I/A) septic systems.
  • Bouvier said he is also sponsoring legislation for community choice aggregation, an energy plan that would offer residents lower costs-per-kilowatt-hour and the ability to choose their sources of electricity.
  • Bouvier said he wants to focus on water quality and energy issues if re-elected, as well as focusing on infrastructure projects such as replacing aging cesspools across town.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

