Council Member, Town of Southampton: Richard Martel

Republican

Richard Martel, of Hampton Bays, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Working Families and Libertarian party lines. Martel describes himself as a local business owner and long time resident of Hampton Bays who served as a Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce Board Member, according to his campaign page on Facebook..

ISSUES:

Martel did not return calls for an interview.