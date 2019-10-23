TODAY'S PAPER
Richard Martel, Southampton Council

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Council Member, Town of Southampton: Richard Martel

Republican

Richard Martel, of Hampton Bays, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Working Families and Libertarian party lines. Martel describes himself as a local business owner and long time resident of Hampton Bays who served as a Hampton Bays Chamber of Commerce Board Member, according to his campaign page on Facebook..

ISSUES:

Martel did not return calls for an interview.

