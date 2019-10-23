TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Theresa Kiernan, Southampton Receiver of Taxes

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Receiver of Taxes, Town of Southampton: Theresa Kiernan

Republican

Kiernan, 51, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Elected as Southampton’s tax receiver in 2007, Kiernan is seeking her fourth four-year term in office.

ISSUES:

  • Kiernan said she has been able to cut costs by reducing staff and using technological advances to make her office run more efficiently.
  • Since she started in 2007, Kiernen said the budget for her office has only increased five percent to date, which she said indicated her office was “doing a good job in terms of efficiency.”
  • If reelected, Kiernan wants to continue to focus on efficiency and cost savings for her office.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Staffers at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola who The stork has arrived for 15 staffers at LI hospital
The NYPD investigates a fatal police shooting of NYPD: Man fatally shot by police, officer saved by vest
One of two new campaign sign for George Nassau DA reviews complaint about campaign sign removal
Family of George Carroll, whose bones were found Man found in Lake Grove basement to be laid to rest Friday
Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) speaks Trotta to candidates: Return PBA PAC money
Rep. Tom Suozzi, left, and Rep. Peter King House committee approves tax on e-cigarettes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search