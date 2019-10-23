Theresa Kiernan, Southampton Receiver of Taxes
Receiver of Taxes, Town of Southampton: Theresa Kiernan
Republican
Kiernan, 51, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. Elected as Southampton’s tax receiver in 2007, Kiernan is seeking her fourth four-year term in office.
ISSUES:
- Kiernan said she has been able to cut costs by reducing staff and using technological advances to make her office run more efficiently.
- Since she started in 2007, Kiernen said the budget for her office has only increased five percent to date, which she said indicated her office was “doing a good job in terms of efficiency.”
- If reelected, Kiernan wants to continue to focus on efficiency and cost savings for her office.
