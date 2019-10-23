Alex Gregor, Southampton Supervisor
Supervisor, Town of Southampton: Alex D. Gregor
Independence
Gregor, 60, is running on the Libertarian and Independence party lines. Gregor has served as Southampton’s highway superintendent since 2010.
ISSUES:
- As a highway superintendent, Gregor said roads were a concern to him and he wants to improve town infrastructure.
- Gregor said he wanted the town to be better prepared in dealing with storms and weather-related crises that could impact the town.
- Finally, Gregor said he wanted to “treat the people of this town equally, whether they’re millionaires or blue collar workers.”
