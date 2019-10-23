TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Alex Gregor, Southampton Supervisor

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Supervisor, Town of Southampton: Alex D. Gregor

Independence

Gregor, 60, is running on the Libertarian and Independence party lines. Gregor has served as Southampton’s highway superintendent since 2010.

ISSUES:

  • As a highway superintendent, Gregor said roads were a concern to him and he wants to improve town infrastructure.
  • Gregor said he wanted the town to be better prepared in dealing with storms and weather-related crises that could impact the town.
  • Finally, Gregor said he wanted to “treat the people of this town equally, whether they’re millionaires or blue collar workers.”

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Staffers at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola who The stork has arrived for 15 staffers at LI hospital
The NYPD investigates a fatal police shooting of NYPD: Man fatally shot by police, officer saved by vest
One of two new campaign sign for George Nassau DA reviews complaint about campaign sign removal
Family of George Carroll, whose bones were found Man found in Lake Grove basement to be laid to rest Friday
Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) speaks Trotta to candidates: Return PBA PAC money
Rep. Tom Suozzi, left, and Rep. Peter King House committee approves tax on e-cigarettes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search