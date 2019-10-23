Gregory Robins, Southampton Supervisor
Republican
Robins, 69, is running on the Republican line. Robins is a retired teacher He also served as a fire commissioner in the North Sea Fire District.
ISSUES:
- Robins wants to focus on changing the property assessment process in Southampton.
- Traffic was also a concern to Robins, especially for emergency vehicles and he suggested trying new methods such as exploring a possible third lane on Route 39.
- On code enforcement, Robins advocated for stricter enforcement against those who violate housing violations.
