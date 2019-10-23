TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Evening
SEARCH
55° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Gregory Robins, Southampton Supervisor

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Supervisor, Town of Southampton: Gregory Robins

Republican

Robins, 69, is running on the Republican line. Robins is a retired teacher He also served as a fire commissioner in the North Sea Fire District. 

ISSUES:

  • Robins wants to focus on changing the property assessment process in Southampton.
  • Traffic was also a concern to Robins, especially for emergency vehicles and he suggested trying new methods such as exploring a possible third lane on Route 39.
  • On code enforcement,  Robins advocated for stricter enforcement against those who violate housing violations.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Staffers at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola who The stork has arrived for 15 staffers at LI hospital
The NYPD investigates a fatal police shooting of NYPD: Man fatally shot by police, officer saved by vest
One of two new campaign sign for George Nassau DA reviews complaint about campaign sign removal
Family of George Carroll, whose bones were found Man found in Lake Grove basement to be laid to rest Friday
Suffolk County Legis. Robert Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) speaks Trotta to candidates: Return PBA PAC money
Rep. Tom Suozzi, left, and Rep. Peter King House committee approves tax on e-cigarettes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search