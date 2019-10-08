TODAY'S PAPER
Rudy Sunderman, Suffolk Legislator, 3rd Legislative District

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
REPUBLICAN

Sunderman, 50, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. A volunteer firefighter for 32 years, he is seeking his second two-year term as a Suffolk County legislator.

Issues:

  • Sunderman said in his first term he helped push a successful referendum to create a sewer district in the Mastic-Shirley area. 
  • He also supported a resolution that requires tax-delinquent properties seized by the county in an area of Mastic-Shirley be preserved as open space, rather than resold for housing, to restore marshes and wetlands.
  • Sunderman said he is focused on fighting for quality of life issues in the community, such as "zombie homes" and the opioid epidemic, by hosting various community meetings.
