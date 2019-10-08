Rudy Sunderman, Suffolk Legislator, 3rd Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Sunderman, 50, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines. A volunteer firefighter for 32 years, he is seeking his second two-year term as a Suffolk County legislator.

Issues:

Sunderman said in his first term he helped push a successful referendum to create a sewer district in the Mastic-Shirley area.

He also supported a resolution that requires tax-delinquent properties seized by the county in an area of Mastic-Shirley be preserved as open space, rather than resold for housing, to restore marshes and wetlands.

Sunderman said he is focused on fighting for quality of life issues in the community, such as "zombie homes" and the opioid epidemic, by hosting various community meetings.