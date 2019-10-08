Rose Marie Walker, Nassau Legislator, 17th Legislative District

REPUBLICAN

Walker, 68, of Hicksville, was first elected to the County Legislature in 2009 and is currently the chair of Health and Social Services Committee. Walker is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines. She has a bachelor's from Belmont Abbey/Sacred Heart College in North Carolina and has worked as a teacher in both public and parochial school systems.

ISSUES:

Improve the county’s tax assessment system, which she said is prone to errors.

Focus on health and public safety issues , especially concerns about vaping by minors.

Improve infrastructure, county facilities and especially roadways.