Long IslandPolitics

Arnold W. Drucker, Nassau Legislator, 16th Legislative District

By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com
DEMOCRATIC

Drucker, 62, is running on the Democrat and Working Families party lines.

A lawyer, Drucker was first elected to county legislature to fill the seat left vacant in 2016 by the death by longtime incumbent Judy Jacobs. He has a bachelor's degree from SUNY Buffalo and a law degree from Rutgers University Law School.

ISSUES:

  • Improve infrastructure, road resurfacing and public transportation, including expansion of bus service in the district.
  • Focus on health dangers from vaping and tobacco with new legislation.
  • Fight anti-Semitic graffiti and other hate crimes by expanding police patrols.
By Thomas Maier thomas.maier@newsday.com

Thomas Maier is a longtime Newsday journalist, author of five books and works as an on-air reporter with News 12 Long Island.

