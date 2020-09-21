TODAY'S PAPER
Mario Mattera, state Senate 2nd district

By Newsday Staff
Mario Mattera

Republican, line

Background:

  • Mattera, 57, of St. James, is running on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Safe Neighborhoods party lines.
  • Mattera is a business agent for Plumbers Local Union 200, of which he has been a member for 39 years and spent 25 years as an elected officer. He serves on several boards, including the Suffolk County Water Authority and the Community Association of Greater St. James.
  • Mattera graduated from the New York State Apprenticeship program.

Issues;

Mattera said his top priority is infrastructure. He wants Suffolk to have more sewer connections and sewage treatment plants that replenish the groundwater aquifer to protect the environment.

  • He wants to attract good-paying jobs and talent to the area and help schools bring students back to class five days a week safely.
  • Mattera said he is against defunding police. He wants to repeal a bail reform law and reinstate 50-A, a law that prohibited the release of officers’ disciplinary records.
By Newsday Staff

