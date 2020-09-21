Andrew Garbarino, Congress 2nd District
ANDREW GARBARINO
Republican
BACKGROUND:
* Garbarino, 36, has served eight years in the State Assembly, most recently as ranking minority member on the Insurance Committee.
* He worked for his family law firm and ran his own small firm, specializing in real estate and zoning.
* He graduated from George Washington University and Hofstra University Law School.
ISSUES:
* Restoring "SALT" — the federal State and Local Tax Deduction that President Trump’s tax plan eliminated.
* Passing an infrastructure bill to fund highway and bridge repairs, new and upgraded sewers and energy projects on Long Island.
* Continuing federal funding for anti-gang efforts, not just for policing but also after school programs.