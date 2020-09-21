TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Andrew Garbarino, Congress 2nd District

By Newsday Staff
Print

ANDREW GARBARINO

Republican

BACKGROUND:

* Garbarino, 36, has served eight years in the State Assembly, most recently as ranking minority member on the Insurance Committee.

* He worked for his family law firm and ran his own small firm, specializing in real estate and zoning.

* He graduated from George Washington University and Hofstra University Law School.

ISSUES:

* Restoring "SALT" — the federal State and Local Tax Deduction that President Trump’s tax plan eliminated.

* Passing an infrastructure bill to fund highway and bridge repairs, new and upgraded sewers and energy projects on Long Island.

* Continuing federal funding for anti-gang efforts, not just for policing but also after school programs.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

William Willet is applauded by supporters in March Nassau Police HQ renamed for William Willett
The Chinese flag flies outside its consulate in NYPD cop accused of secretly providing intelligence to China, feds say
Amy Coney Barrett is a U.S. Circuit Judge Janison: When news releases pass as official action
The Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Two more schools close after positive COVID-19 tests
A sign along the west side of Ocean State approves use of familial searching to help identify crime victims
Stony Brook University professors will lead expeditions to Stony Brook profs to lead air pollution expeditions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search