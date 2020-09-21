TODAY'S PAPER
Jackie Gordon, Congress, District 2

By Newsday Staff
JACKIE GORDON

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

* Gordon, 55, has been a Babylon Town board member for 14 years.

* She worked for decades as a high school guidance counselor and served in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.

* She graduated from Hunter College and Queens College.

ISSUES:

* On health care, she wants to lower the cost of care and prescription drugs, protect people with preexisting conditions and build the medical supply chain on Long Island.

* On education, she wants to expand skills and job training — not just for those attending four-year colleges — and reduce student loan debt.

* For veterans, she wants to improve career training, health care and housing assistance; increase services provided through the U.S. Department Veterans Affairs.

