Jackie Gordon, Congress, District 2
JACKIE GORDON
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
* Gordon, 55, has been a Babylon Town board member for 14 years.
* She worked for decades as a high school guidance counselor and served in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.
* She graduated from Hunter College and Queens College.
ISSUES:
* On health care, she wants to lower the cost of care and prescription drugs, protect people with preexisting conditions and build the medical supply chain on Long Island.
* On education, she wants to expand skills and job training — not just for those attending four-year colleges — and reduce student loan debt.
* For veterans, she wants to improve career training, health care and housing assistance; increase services provided through the U.S. Department Veterans Affairs.