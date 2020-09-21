Howie Hawkins, President

Howie Hawkins

Green

BACKGROUND:

*Hawkins, 67, of Syracuse, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

*He later protested the war while at Dartmouth College. He has been a leader in labor, peace and civil rights movements since 1967. He is a retired teamster.

*Hawkins has run for governor of New York three times with the Green Party, in which he was an early member.

ISSUES:

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

*Hawkins supports Medicare for all to correct a healthcare system he said is designed to make profits rather than provide health coverage for everyone.

*He supports the New Green Deal proposal to deliver 100% clean energy by 2030 that he said will create 30 million new jobs.

* Hawkins supports community control of police with elected neighborhood review boards to oversee the conduct of police.