Howie Hawkins, President
Howie Hawkins
Green
BACKGROUND:
*Hawkins, 67, of Syracuse, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
*He later protested the war while at Dartmouth College. He has been a leader in labor, peace and civil rights movements since 1967. He is a retired teamster.
*Hawkins has run for governor of New York three times with the Green Party, in which he was an early member.
ISSUES:
*Hawkins supports Medicare for all to correct a healthcare system he said is designed to make profits rather than provide health coverage for everyone.
*He supports the New Green Deal proposal to deliver 100% clean energy by 2030 that he said will create 30 million new jobs.
* Hawkins supports community control of police with elected neighborhood review boards to oversee the conduct of police.