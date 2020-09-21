TODAY'S PAPER
Howie Hawkins, President

By Newsday Staff
Howie Hawkins

Green

BACKGROUND:

*Hawkins, 67, of Syracuse, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

*He later protested the war while at Dartmouth College. He has been a leader in labor, peace and civil rights movements since 1967. He is a retired teamster.

*Hawkins has run for governor of New York three times with the Green Party, in which he was an early member.

ISSUES:

*Hawkins supports Medicare for all to correct a healthcare system he said is designed to make profits rather than provide health coverage for everyone.

*He supports the New Green Deal proposal to deliver 100% clean energy by 2030 that he said will create 30 million new jobs.

* Hawkins supports community control of police with elected neighborhood review boards to oversee the conduct of police.

