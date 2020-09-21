Jo Jorgensen, President
Jo Jorgensen
Libertarian
BACKGROUND:
*Jorgensen, 63, is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.
*She worked as a marketing representative for IBM Corp. and started a software sales business and also founded a consulting business. She ran for Congress in 1992 and vice president in 1996 as a libertarian.
*She graduated from Baylor University and received an masters in business administration at Southern Methodist University. She received her doctoral degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Clemson.
ISSUES:
*Jorgensen wants to make government smaller. She said she would veto any spending that contributed to a deficit, veto any increase in the federal government’s debt ceiling, and would require spending reduction targets through the federal government.
*She wants to turn the U.S. into "one giant Switzerland: Armed and netural."
*She wants to reduce government and insurance company paperwork and allowing price competition to make health care more affordable. She opposes a government health care system for all.