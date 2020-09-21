Jo Jorgensen, President

Jo Jorgensen

Libertarian

BACKGROUND:

*Jorgensen, 63, is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.

*She worked as a marketing representative for IBM Corp. and started a software sales business and also founded a consulting business. She ran for Congress in 1992 and vice president in 1996 as a libertarian.

*She graduated from Baylor University and received an masters in business administration at Southern Methodist University. She received her doctoral degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Clemson.

ISSUES:

*Jorgensen wants to make government smaller. She said she would veto any spending that contributed to a deficit, veto any increase in the federal government’s debt ceiling, and would require spending reduction targets through the federal government.

*She wants to turn the U.S. into "one giant Switzerland: Armed and netural."

*She wants to reduce government and insurance company paperwork and allowing price competition to make health care more affordable. She opposes a government health care system for all.