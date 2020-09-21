TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Jo Jorgensen, President

By Newsday Staff
Print

Jo Jorgensen

Libertarian

BACKGROUND:

*Jorgensen, 63, is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University in Clemson, S.C.

*She worked as a marketing representative for IBM Corp. and started a software sales business and also founded a consulting business. She ran for Congress in 1992 and vice president in 1996 as a libertarian.

*She graduated from Baylor University and received an masters in business administration at Southern Methodist University. She received her doctoral degree in Industrial/Organizational Psychology at Clemson.

ISSUES:

*Jorgensen wants to make government smaller. She said she would veto any spending that contributed to a deficit, veto any increase in the federal government’s debt ceiling, and would require spending reduction targets through the federal government.

*She wants to turn the U.S. into "one giant Switzerland: Armed and netural."

*She wants to reduce government and insurance company paperwork and allowing price competition to make health care more affordable. She opposes a government health care system for all.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

William Willet is applauded by supporters in March Nassau Police HQ renamed for William Willett
The Chinese flag flies outside its consulate in NYPD cop accused of secretly providing intelligence to China, feds say
Amy Coney Barrett is a U.S. Circuit Judge Janison: When news releases pass as official action
The Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Two more schools close after positive COVID-19 tests
A sign along the west side of Ocean State approves use of familial searching to help identify crime victims
Stony Brook University professors will lead expeditions to Stony Brook profs to lead air pollution expeditions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search