Brock Pierce, President

Brock Pierce

Independence Party

BACKGROUND:

*Pierce is a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, philanthropist, business adviser and was an early investor in Bitcoin, the digital currency.

* He is chairman of the board of the Integro Foundation based in Puerto Rico and founder and managing member of Percival Ventures.

*He attended the University of Southern California and was a child actor in several movies including Disney's "The Mighty Ducks" and its sequel.

ISSUES:

*Pierce said he wants to provide an alternative to traditional politics and governing by the Democratic and Republican parties and to "put an end to the illusion that we live in a flourishing democracy that facilitates solving the real problems facing Americans each and every day."

*Pierce said he will seek to bring the right and left together as a top priority.

*He would increase the use of renewable technology and resources, support small businesses and foster innovation to improve medicine, mental health care and the environment.