Angela Nicole Walker, vice president

Angela Nicole Walker

Green

BACKGROUND:

*Walker, 46, was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wis., in a working-class family.

*She has for decades been an activist for racial and economic justice and an advocate for organized labor.

*Sheattended the University of North Florida and ran for sheriff in Milwaukee County in 2014, has been a bus driver and became a transit union leader.

ISSUES:

*She seeks to protect the civil rights and seeks economic justice for Black, brown and indigenous people.

*She seeks to protect the civil rights of gay, lesbian, transsexual, questioning and asexual community.

*She seeks environmental protections worldwide.