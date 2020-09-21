TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Karla Ballard Vice President

By Newsday Staff
Print

Karla Ballard

Independence

BACKGROUND:

*Ballard was born in Philadelphia and has lived and worked from Rhode Island to Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of Virginia and said she is a descendant of Founding Father Aaron Burr, the nation’s third vice president.

*She has spoken at UCLA on learning about diverging viewpoints and building bridges between people. She has spoken at Harvard University, and Georgetown University and is co-founder of the first Urban League in the state of Delaware. She was the first woman national president of the National Urban League Young Professionals.

*When she was 25 years old she spoke before Congress about at-risk children and her experience working in inner cities across the country.

ISSUES:

*She would seek to bridge the nation’s partisan divide.

*Her focus is how the younger generation can rebuild the American dream.

*She would raise issues to support indigenous people, engage with the Black Lives Matter movement, an improve mental health services for veterans and first responders.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Joe Biden at a campaign event Monday at Biden: When coronavirus hit, there was panic — from Trump
William Willet is applauded by supporters in March Nassau Police HQ renamed for William Willett
The Chinese flag flies outside its consulate in NYPD cop accused of secretly providing intelligence to China, feds say
Amy Coney Barrett is a U.S. Circuit Judge Janison: When news releases pass as official action
The Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School in Port Two more schools close after positive COVID-19 tests
A sign along the west side of Ocean State approves use of familial searching to help identify crime victims
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search