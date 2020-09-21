Karla Ballard Vice President

Karla Ballard

Independence

BACKGROUND:

*Ballard was born in Philadelphia and has lived and worked from Rhode Island to Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of Virginia and said she is a descendant of Founding Father Aaron Burr, the nation’s third vice president.

*She has spoken at UCLA on learning about diverging viewpoints and building bridges between people. She has spoken at Harvard University, and Georgetown University and is co-founder of the first Urban League in the state of Delaware. She was the first woman national president of the National Urban League Young Professionals.

*When she was 25 years old she spoke before Congress about at-risk children and her experience working in inner cities across the country.

ISSUES:

*She would seek to bridge the nation’s partisan divide.

*Her focus is how the younger generation can rebuild the American dream.

*She would raise issues to support indigenous people, engage with the Black Lives Matter movement, an improve mental health services for veterans and first responders.