Patricia M. Blake, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District
PATRICIA M. BLAKE
REPUBLICAN
- Blake, 64, of East Moriches, is running on the Independence party line in the general election.
- She is a private practice attorney since 1985.
- She is an adjunct professor at Suffolk County Community College teaching the paralegal courses since 1986.
- She received her undergraduate degree from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in 1978, earned her law degree from Pace University School of Law in 1983 and earned a doctorate in education (Ed.D.) from Dowling College in 2007.