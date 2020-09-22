Jarett C. Gandolfo, state Assembly 7th District
JARETT C. GANDOLFO
Republican
BACKGROUND:
* Gandolfo, 30, of Sayville, is seeking a first term in the state assembly and is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independent party lines.
* Gandolfo is a former chief of staff for Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville), who is running to replace retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford). Gandolfo is a board member of the Islip Town Community Development Agency.
* He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University at Albany — SUNY and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Villanova University.
ISSUES:
* Gandolfo supports law enforcement and would oppose "any legislation that would defund the police." He also wants to repeal the bail reform laws.
* Gandolfo said he would support policies that strengthen local economy and help businesses.
* He wants to preserve the Great South Bay.