Jarett C. Gandolfo, state Assembly 7th District

By Newsday Staff
JARETT C. GANDOLFO

Republican

BACKGROUND:

* Gandolfo, 30, of Sayville, is seeking a first term in the state assembly and is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independent party lines.

* Gandolfo is a former chief of staff for Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville), who is running to replace retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford). Gandolfo is a board member of the Islip Town Community Development Agency.

* He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University at Albany — SUNY and earned a master’s degree in public administration from Villanova University.

ISSUES:

* Gandolfo supports law enforcement and would oppose "any legislation that would defund the police." He also wants to repeal the bail reform laws.

* Gandolfo said he would support policies that strengthen local economy and help businesses.

* He wants to preserve the Great South Bay.

By Newsday Staff

