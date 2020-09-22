Patricia Grant-Flynn, District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington
DEMOCRATIC
- Grant-Flynn, 61, of Northport, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- She is a District Court Judge since 2015.
- She was appointed as Acting County Court Judge in January 2019.
- Grant-Flynn received her undergraduate degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University in 1980 and her law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1984.