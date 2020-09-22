TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Patricia Grant-Flynn, District Court Judge, 3rd District, Town of Huntington

By Newsday Staff
Print

PATRICIA GRANT-FLYNN

DEMOCRATIC

  • Grant-Flynn, 61, of Northport, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • She is a District Court Judge since 2015.
  • She was appointed as Acting County Court Judge in January 2019.
  • Grant-Flynn received her undergraduate degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University in 1980 and her law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1984.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Officials said Monday night that a student at Temporary school closings continue; NY adds five states to travel quarantine
Hempstead officials moved its building commissioner to run Hempstead reassigns town building commissioner
A ceremony honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the De Blasio: City to honor RBG with building renaming
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday called Republicans denounce Bellone warnings about police cuts
Amy Coney Barrett, a judge of the U.S. Janison: When news releases pass as official action
Jennifer Rimmer announced the signage program in Port Port Washington will walk the walk to boost health, business
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search