TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Erica L Prager, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District

By Newsday Staff
Print

ERICA L. PRAGER

DEMOCRATIC

  • Prager, 57, of Great Neck, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election.
  • She has been a Nassau District Court Judge since she was appointed to fill a vacancy in May 2001, then elected in November 2001, and reelected in 2017, 2013 and 2019.
  • Prager is an appointed Acting County Court judge since 2009.
  • She received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University in 1986 and received her law degree from Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University in 1989.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Officials said Monday night that a student at Temporary school closings continue; NY adds five states to travel quarantine
Hempstead officials moved its building commissioner to run Hempstead reassigns town building commissioner
A ceremony honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the De Blasio: City to honor RBG with building renaming
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday called Republicans denounce Bellone warnings about police cuts
Amy Coney Barrett, a judge of the U.S. Janison: When news releases pass as official action
Jennifer Rimmer announced the signage program in Port Port Washington will walk the walk to boost health, business
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search