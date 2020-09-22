Erica L Prager, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District
- Prager, 57, of Great Neck, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election.
- She has been a Nassau District Court Judge since she was appointed to fill a vacancy in May 2001, then elected in November 2001, and reelected in 2017, 2013 and 2019.
- Prager is an appointed Acting County Court judge since 2009.
- She received her undergraduate degree from Cornell University in 1986 and received her law degree from Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University in 1989.