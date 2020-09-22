David W. Wright, Nassau District Court Judge, 4th District
DAVID W. WRIGHT
CONSERVATIVE
- Wright, 53, of Bayville, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Independence and Conservative party lines in the general election.
- He is an appointed Deputy Mayor for the Village of Bayville since September 2018 and elected as a Trustee of the Village of Bayville since 2018.
- He is a Senior Principal Law Clerk to Appellate Division Justice Angela G. Iannucci since 2004.
- He received his undergraduate degree from St. John’s University in 1989 and his law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1992.