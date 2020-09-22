TODAY'S PAPER
Victoria M. Johnson, state Senate District 9

By Newsday Staff
VICTORIA M. JOHNSON

Republican

Background:

* Johnson, 60, served as chief of staff to former Assemblyman Brian Curran.

* Worked as Assembly Republicans’ regional coordinator for Long Island, putting together task force conferences, news conferences and other events.

* Graduated from SUNY Potsdam. Lives in Rockville Centre.

Issues:

* Repealing NY’s new bail law, which eliminated bail requirements for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

* Repealing congestion pricing, which applies a toll to drivers entering certain sections of Manhattan at busy times.

* Fighting for increased budget transparency, more direct assistance to deal with pandemic and job creation projects — says Democrats did not fight for the canceled Amazon project in Queens.

