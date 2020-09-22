TODAY'S PAPER
Derrick J. Robinson, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District

By Newsday Staff
DERRICK J. ROBINSON

DEMOCRATIC

  • Robinson, 69, of Amityville, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • He has been a Suffolk County District Court judge since he was appointed in February 2012, elected in November 2012 and reelected in 2018.
  • He is also an Acting County Court judge since 2016.
  • He received his undergraduate degree from Howard University in 1975, and earned a law degree from The Antioch School of Law in Washington D.C. in 1978.
