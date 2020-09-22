Kathy G. Bergmann, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District
- Bergmann, 64, of Remsenburg, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- She serves as a Suffolk County Family Court judge since 2017.
- She was a principal law clerk for Judge Stephen Lynch in the New York State Court of Claims from 2013-2016.
- She received her undergraduate degree from the State University of New York at Oswego in 1978, a master’s degree from C.W. Post in 1981, and her law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1988.