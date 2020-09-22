TODAY'S PAPER
Randy Berler, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District

By Newsday Staff
RANDY BERLER

INDEPENDENCE

  • Berler, 57, of Port Jefferson is running on the Independence party line in the general election.
  • She has been a law clerk in New York State Courts since 2001.
  • She was an Assistant County Attorney in the Suffolk County Attorney’s Office from 1994 to 2001.
  • She received her undergraduate degree from Clark University in 1985 and her law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1994.
