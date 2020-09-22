Michael Siderakis, 2nd state Senate district
Michael Siderakis
Democratic
- Siderakis, 52, of Nesconset, is making his first run for public office
- Siderakis retired in December after 28 years as a state trooper. He also served as 2nd vice president and legislative director for the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.
- Siderakis attended Baruch College for three years before attending the police academy
Issues:
- Siderakis said his top priority is on reducing inequities in education.
- Siderakis said he wants to protect clean water and the environment and ensure people can access health care when they lose their jobs.
- He also wants to invest more money in policing to improve recruiting, screening and training.