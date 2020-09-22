Patrick J. Gunn, Town Justice, Town of Southampton
PATRICK J. GUNN
REPUBLICAN
- Gunn, 58, of Hampton Bays is running on the Republican, Conservative, Working Families, and Independence party lines in the general election.
- He is a general practice attorney in Hampton Bays since 2013 and a Village of Quogue prosecutor since 2018.
- He received his undergraduate degree from Southampton College in 1998, a master's degree from C.W. Post of Long Island University in 1999, and his law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 2003.