Lisa M. Petrocelli, Nassau District Court Judge, 3rd District

By Newsday Staff
LISA M. PETROCELLI

DEMOCRATIC

  • Petrocelli, 51, of Great Neck is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election.
  • Since November 2017, she has been the managing attorney and project director of the Center for Children, Families, and the Law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University.
  • She was the executive director/managing attorney at the Hofstra Law Access to Justice Incubator, Inc. from 2014 to 2017.
  • She earned her undergraduate degree from State University of New York at Albany in 1991 and received her Juris Doctor from Hofstra University School of Law in 1994.
By Newsday Staff

