Anthony Palumbo, 1st State Senatorial District

Anthony Palumbo

Republican

BACKGROUND:

* Palumbo, 50, of New Suffolk, is an Assembly Member seeking a Senate seat and is also running on the Conservative party line.

* He was elected to the Assembly in 2013 and is a former assistant district attorney in Suffolk County.

* He graduated from Lafayette College and St. John’s University Law School.

ISSUES:

*He said his top priority is repealing the 2019 law that ended cash bail for most nonviolent crimes which he said frees dangerous criminals and also required prosecutors to provide defendants more information faster during the discovery phase of investigations. He said he will also push back against the "de-fund the police" movement.

* He said he will seek more state funding to lower county property and seek to reduce and taxes that drive up the cost of living and working on Long Island.

*He will push environmental protections for the environment including beaches and waterways on Long Island and seek to restore STAR property tax relief to be made through checks.