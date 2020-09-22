TODAY'S PAPER
Chris E. Hoefenkrieg, Nassau County Court Judge

By Newsday Staff
CHRIS E. HOEFENKRIEG

REPUBLICAN

  • Hoefenkrieg, 52, of Malverne, is running on the Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • He has been Associate Court Attorney in the Law Department of Nassau County Court since 2004. In addition to his duties as Associate Court Attorney, he was assigned to work as a law clerk for 14 different County Court Judges when their own law clerk was unavailable due to sickness, vacation and/or military leave.
  • He received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from SUNY Albany in 1990, and his Law degree from St. John’s Univesity in Jamaica in 1994.


