Chris E. Hoefenkrieg, Nassau County Court Judge
REPUBLICAN
- Hoefenkrieg, 52, of Malverne, is running on the Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- He has been Associate Court Attorney in the Law Department of Nassau County Court since 2004. In addition to his duties as Associate Court Attorney, he was assigned to work as a law clerk for 14 different County Court Judges when their own law clerk was unavailable due to sickness, vacation and/or military leave.
- He received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from SUNY Albany in 1990, and his Law degree from St. John’s Univesity in Jamaica in 1994.