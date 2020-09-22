James W. Malone, Suffolk Family Court Judge
JAMES W. MALONE
CONSERVATIVE
- Malone, 59, of Great River, is running on the Democratic, Republican, Conservative, and Independence party lines in the general election.
- Since 2018, he has been a District Court Judge.
- Since 2014-2017, he was a principal law clerk for State Supreme Court Justice William Condon.
- He received his undergraduate degree from Clarkson University in 1983 and a law degree Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 2005.