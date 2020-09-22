TODAY'S PAPER
Christine Pellegrino, 4th Senatorial District

By Newsday Staff
Christine Pellegrino

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

*Pellegrino, 51, of West Islip, is a former member of the state Assembly from 2017-2019.

*She was a teacher in the Baldwin public schools for 25 years and was part of the op-out movement in which parents refused to allow their children to take some standardized tests.

* She graduated from Long Island University-C. W. Post and St. John’s University and earned a master’s degree at St. John’s.

ISSUES:

*She will focus on improving schools by fighting for more local control of schools and reduce standardized testing that she said can be "faulty and developmentally inappropriate."

*She will seek funding to clean toxic spills and will oppose offshore drilling for oil.

*She will seek gun control measures that would stop criminals, terrorists and domestic abusers from easy access to firearms.

