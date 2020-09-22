Laura A. Ahearn 1st State Senatorial District

Laura A. Ahearn

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

*Ahearn, 56, of Port Jefferson, is a licensed attorney, social worker who has been the executive director of the Crime Victims Center/Parents for Megan’s Law, a rape crisis and crime victims center she founded. She is also on the Protect the Taxpayer party line.

* She has sought to helped draft and pass legislation working with local, state and federal policy and lawmakers.

*She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Dowling College, a master’s degree in social work from Stony Brook University, and her law degree from Touro Law School.

ISSUES:

*Ahearn will seek to provide access to quality health care for all.

*She said she will help small businesses, investing in infrastructure to create jobs and affordable workforce housing to help keep young Long Islanders from moving out of state for jobs.

*She said she will fight to protect drinking water sources and the environment; the economy; reproductive rights.