Laura A. Ahearn 1st State Senatorial District
Laura A. Ahearn
Democratic
BACKGROUND:
*Ahearn, 56, of Port Jefferson, is a licensed attorney, social worker who has been the executive director of the Crime Victims Center/Parents for Megan’s Law, a rape crisis and crime victims center she founded. She is also on the Protect the Taxpayer party line.
* She has sought to helped draft and pass legislation working with local, state and federal policy and lawmakers.
*She earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Dowling College, a master’s degree in social work from Stony Brook University, and her law degree from Touro Law School.
ISSUES:
*Ahearn will seek to provide access to quality health care for all.
*She said she will help small businesses, investing in infrastructure to create jobs and affordable workforce housing to help keep young Long Islanders from moving out of state for jobs.
*She said she will fight to protect drinking water sources and the environment; the economy; reproductive rights.