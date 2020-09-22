Joseph R. Conway, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District
JOSEPH R. CONWAY
DEMOCRATIC
- Conway, 61, of Williston Park, is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election.
- He is a Mineola-based defense attorney at LaRusso, Conway & Bartling.
- He headed the Eastern District U.S. Attorney’s Office Long Island criminal division from 2001-2003.
- He received his undergraduate degree from St. John’s University in 1984 and received a Juris Doctorate from Brooklyn Law School in 1988.