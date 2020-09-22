TODAY'S PAPER
Randy Sue Marber, Justice of the Supreme Court, 10th Judicial District

By Newsday Staff
RANDY SUE MARBER

DEMOCRATIC

  • Marber, 60, of Oyster Bay is running on the Democratic, Republican and Conservative party lines in the general election.
  • She has served as a Nassau County State Supreme Court Judge since 2007.
  • She was a Nassau County District Court Judge, 4th District, from 2002 to 2006.
  • She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester in 1982 and her law degree from the Boston University School of Law in 1985.
