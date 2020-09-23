TODAY'S PAPER
Alonzo G. Jacobs, District Court Judge, 5th District, Town of Islip

By Newsday Staff
ALONZO G. JACOBS

DEMOCRATIC

  • Jacobs, 54, of Bay Shore, is running on the Democratic Party line in the general election.
  • He has been an attorney in private practice in Lindenhurst since 2005.
  • He was a New York State parole officer from 1998 to 2002, working in Nassau, Suffolk and New York City.
  • He received his undergraduate degree from Long Island University in Southampton in 1988 and his law degree from Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law in 1994.
