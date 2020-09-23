Alonzo G. Jacobs, District Court Judge, 5th District, Town of Islip
DEMOCRATIC
- Jacobs, 54, of Bay Shore, is running on the Democratic Party line in the general election.
- He has been an attorney in private practice in Lindenhurst since 2005.
- He was a New York State parole officer from 1998 to 2002, working in Nassau, Suffolk and New York City.
- He received his undergraduate degree from Long Island University in Southampton in 1988 and his law degree from Hofstra University’s Maurice A. Deane School of Law in 1994.