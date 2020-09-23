TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
Long IslandPolitics

Pierce F. Cohalan, District Court Judge, 5th District, Town of Islip

By Newsday Staff
Print

PIERCE F. COHALAN

REPUBLICAN

  • Cohalan, 53, of Great River, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
  • He was first elected as district court judge in 2014.
  • He is also acting County Court Judge in Suffolk and presiding judge in Suffolk County Veterans Court since 2018.
  • He received his undergraduate degree from Lehigh University in 1989 and a law degree from Hofstra University in 1994. He received a master's of business administration from Columbia University in 2006.
By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Looking east from Sunnyside Boulevard, westbound traffic builds Fatal accident closes LIE in Plainview, DOT reports
Stony Brook Medicine is seeking COVID-19 survivors to Suffolk groups seek to alleviate emotional toll of COVID-19
The Internal Revenue Office in Hauppauge in 2019. Feds: East Meadow man attempted to bribe IRS agent
Times Square New Year's Eve celebrations this year Times Square ball drop will be virtual this year
Anthony Bottom, Herman Bell and Albert (Nuh) Washington Killer of 2 NYPD officers, one from LI, to be paroled
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New Yorkers "most While state virus cases stay low, NYC has concerns about compliance
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search