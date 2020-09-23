Pierce F. Cohalan, District Court Judge, 5th District, Town of Islip
PIERCE F. COHALAN
REPUBLICAN
- Cohalan, 53, of Great River, is running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines in the general election.
- He was first elected as district court judge in 2014.
- He is also acting County Court Judge in Suffolk and presiding judge in Suffolk County Veterans Court since 2018.
- He received his undergraduate degree from Lehigh University in 1989 and a law degree from Hofstra University in 1994. He received a master's of business administration from Columbia University in 2006.