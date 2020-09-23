Helen J. Rosenblum, Town Justice, Town of Shelter Island
HELEN J. ROSENBLUM
REPUBLICAN
- Rosenblum, 75, of Shelter Island is running on the Republican Party line in the general election.
- She has been an elected town justice of Shelter Island since 2004.
- She also serves as a justice of the East End Regional Intervention Court, which is a drug treatment court.
- She received her undergraduate from The George Washington University in 1966 and earned her law degree at Fordham University School of Law in 1975.