Helen J. Rosenblum, Town Justice, Town of Shelter Island 

By Newsday Staff
HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

REPUBLICAN

  • Rosenblum, 75, of Shelter Island is running on the Republican Party line in the general election.
  • She has been an elected town justice of Shelter Island since 2004.
  • She also serves as a justice of the East End Regional Intervention Court, which is a drug treatment court.
  • She received her undergraduate from The George Washington University in 1966 and earned her law degree at Fordham University School of Law in 1975.
By Newsday Staff

