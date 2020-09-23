TODAY'S PAPER
Philip Boyle, State Senatorial 4th District 

By Newsday Staff
Philip Boyle

Republican

BACKGROUND:

*Boyle, 59, of Bay Shore, was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

*He served in the Assembly in from1994-2002 and from 2006-2012.

*He graduated from the University of North Carolina, a master’s degree at the state University at Albany and a law degree from Albany Law School.

ISSUES:

*He wants to make sure a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 is distributed to all New Yorkers.

*He wants the state to create a plan to safely get all workers back on the job by reopening the whole economy that was paused to stem the spread of the virus.

*He wants Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s emergency powers seized to fight COVID-19 ended and return the Legislature as a coequal branch of government.

