Philip Boyle, State Senatorial 4th District 

Philip Boyle

Republican

BACKGROUND:

*Boyle, 59, of Bay Shore, was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

*He served in the Assembly in from1994-2002 and from 2006-2012.

*He graduated from the University of North Carolina, a master’s degree at the state University at Albany and a law degree from Albany Law School.

ISSUES:

Sign up to receive The 1600 Get our inside look at the White House and goings on in the Donald Trump administration. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

*He wants to make sure a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 is distributed to all New Yorkers.

*He wants the state to create a plan to safely get all workers back on the job by reopening the whole economy that was paused to stem the spread of the virus.

*He wants Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s emergency powers seized to fight COVID-19 ended and return the Legislature as a coequal branch of government.