Kevin Thomas, State Senator, District 6

KEVIN THOMAS

Democratic

BACKGROUND:

*Thomas, 36 of Levittown, the incumbent, is running for a second term. He is also running on the Working Families Party line and is Chairman of the Consumer Protection Committee.

* Thomas grew up in Queens and received his law degree from Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, and a bachelor's degree from St. John's University in Queens

*As an attorney in private practice, Thomas defended clients who had been unfairly targeted by large lending companies.

ISSUES:

*In a second-term, Thomas said he would work to make sure that schools are well-funded and that the state did not cut aid to districts. He touted state legislation he helped to pass that created stronger oversight of student loan servicers, and a monitor for the Hempstead School District.

*Thomas said he would work to make sure that Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow continued to be a lifeline for the community.

*Thomas said he would work to make sure that the Grumman Plume in Bethpage was adequately remediated and contained.