Chris J. Coschignano, District Court Judge, 4th District

By Newsday Staff
CHRIS J. COSCHIGNANO

REPUBLICAN

  • Coschignano, 56, of Muttontown is running on the Republican, Democratic, Conservative and Independence lines for the general election.
  • He is a partner in the Uniondale-based law firm Sahn Ward Coschignano PLLC.
  • He served as Town of Oyster Bay Councilman from 2002-May 2017.
  • He earned his undergraduate degree from St. John’s University in 1985 and received his law degree from Touro College, Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center in 1990.
