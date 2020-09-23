TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Evening
SEARCH
63° Good Evening
Long IslandPolitics

Joseph Naham, Representative in Congress, District 4

By Newsday Staff
Print

JOSEPH NAHAM

Green

BACKGROUND:

*Naham, 37, of Long Beach, is a captain for a Hempstead Town sanitation vessel.

*Naham is chairman of the Nassau County Green Party and state delegate for the Green Party of New York.

*Naham is a graduate of Farmingdale State College, where he received an associate degree in horticulture. Naham received a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix in sustainable business management.

ISSUES:

*Naham would push for passage of "The Green New Deal," along with an "Economic Bill of Rights."

*Naham would advocate for immigration reform and supports providing reparations for Black and indigenous people.

*Naham supports ending military and economic intervention in foreign nations.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen in August, said De Blasio: Furloughs for close to 9,000 city workers
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini speaks at Sini: Thieves stole more than $1M in Suffolk 'synthetic identity' fraud scheme
Stony Brook Medicine is seeking COVID-19 survivors to Suffolk groups seek to alleviate emotional toll of COVID-19
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New Yorkers "most While state virus cases stay low, NYC has concerns about compliance
Richard Bie, president and CEO of Catholic Cemeteries After lengthy struggle, new Catholic cemetery opens
Looking east from Sunnyside Boulevard, westbound traffic builds Expressways reopened after crash, police say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search