Joseph Naham, Representative in Congress, District 4
JOSEPH NAHAM
Green
BACKGROUND:
*Naham, 37, of Long Beach, is a captain for a Hempstead Town sanitation vessel.
*Naham is chairman of the Nassau County Green Party and state delegate for the Green Party of New York.
*Naham is a graduate of Farmingdale State College, where he received an associate degree in horticulture. Naham received a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix in sustainable business management.
ISSUES:
*Naham would push for passage of "The Green New Deal," along with an "Economic Bill of Rights."
*Naham would advocate for immigration reform and supports providing reparations for Black and indigenous people.
*Naham supports ending military and economic intervention in foreign nations.