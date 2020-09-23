Joseph Naham, Representative in Congress, District 4

JOSEPH NAHAM

Green

BACKGROUND:

*Naham, 37, of Long Beach, is a captain for a Hempstead Town sanitation vessel.

*Naham is chairman of the Nassau County Green Party and state delegate for the Green Party of New York.

*Naham is a graduate of Farmingdale State College, where he received an associate degree in horticulture. Naham received a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix in sustainable business management.

ISSUES:

*Naham would push for passage of "The Green New Deal," along with an "Economic Bill of Rights."

*Naham would advocate for immigration reform and supports providing reparations for Black and indigenous people.

*Naham supports ending military and economic intervention in foreign nations.