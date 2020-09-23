TODAY'S PAPER
Dennis Dunne, Sr., State Senator, District 6

By Newsday Staff
Dennis Dunne, Sr.

Republican

BACKGROUND:

*Dunne, 70, of Levittown, is also running on the Conservative and Independence party lines.

*Dunne is a Hempstead Town Councilman for the Sixth District, and previously served 22 years in the Nassau County Legislature, representing the 15th District.

*Dunne holds an associate degree from Nassau Community College and a bachelor's degree from Hofstra University.

ISSUES:

*Dunne wants to repeal state legislation that eliminated cash bail for misdemeanors and nonviolent felony charges.

*Dunne has touted legislation he helped to pass in Hempstead Town, including increasing the age for purchasing vaping products and restricting advertising of such products near schools and playgrounds.

*Dunne also supports repeal of a congestion pricing plan that Republicans argue would burden suburban drivers headed to Manhattan.

By Newsday Staff

